Robert L. Gavin GRANITEVILLE — Robert L. “Bob” Gavin, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Nov. 6, 1934, in Barre, Vermont, he was the son of Michael J. and Doris (Hamilton) Gavin. He attended elementary school in Websterville, Vermont, and Spaulding High School in Barre, Vermont. On Oct. 10, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Craige, at the St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. After they married, they made their home in East Barre before moving to the home he built in Graniteville. Bob drove truck for over 40 years for several trucking companies: H.P. Welch, Maislin, St. Johnsbury and Prestons. He was a lifelong member of the Teamsters Union. He was also a member of the Barre Elks Club and the Canadian Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially, spending time at the family camp on Lake Eligo in Greensboro and enjoyed many pontoon boat rides around the lake. Bob had a great personality and enjoyed sitting back and visiting with family and friends. Survivors include his son, Michael Gavin, of Graniteville; his daughter, Kay O’Neil and her husband, Frank, of Barre; his grandson, Christopher O’Neil and his wife, Nicole, of Fort Ann, New York; his granddaughter, Karin Yefchak and her husband, Matthew, and their sons, Cameron and Caleb, of Williamstown; his sisters, Barbara Brown and her husband, Maurice, of Hyde Park, and Patricia Mills, of Manchester, Kentucky; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly; his parents; and his brothers, Michael, Neil and Lawrence. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The committal will be held immediately after the service, in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
