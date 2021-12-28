Robert L. Erwin BARRE — Every once in a while, life offers us the opportunity to know and love someone so unique, so special, that describing them in a few words is difficult at best. Robert Leigh Erwin, known to all as Bobby, was one of those rare souls. Born on June 9, 1971, Bobby grew up in Griffin, Georgia. He graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, in 1993. He met Betsy Walgren through the theater at PC, they fell in love and married in the fall 1993. Together, they raised three incredible, kind and loving children, Dillon, Tim and Kady. Bobby passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, from an aggressive form of colon cancer, diagnosed earlier this year. Bobby was gifted with a unique curiosity of the world combined with a deep intelligence, and desire to ensure those around him felt loved and accepted for who they were. He channeled his gifts into his early work as a Christian educator, his hobby work as a technical director for the Barre Opera House, and as a manager of the quality analyst team at Vermont Information Processing, where he worked for just over 20 years. He also served as a member of the Barre Town Fire Department for many years. While Bobby excelled in all of his professional endeavors, his family always came first – and his friends were a very close second. Bobby loved cheering his kids on in everything they did, he treasured time spent with close friends, and he adored his dogs, who were constant companions. Bobby was an avid lover of the Vermont outdoors – hiking, camping, backpacking, canoeing, biking, and even running the Burlington Marathon one year just to see if he could. After conquering the East Coast trails, Bobby planned to hike the Pacific Coast trail with his best friend, Sean. Bobby was an excellent musician, and his love of guitar also helped form a local band, Midnight Vigil. Bobby loved a good whiskey and brewed a great beer. He was a master of the grill, and made mouthwatering biscuits and pizza – a weekly tradition in the Erwin house. As he underwent treatment for cancer this summer, he wrote of “the crowd of friends and witnesses” surrounding him who were “the wind at [his] back, cooling [him] down and pushing [him] along.” He was so grateful to have the best family and friends in the world who helped him remember “that you don’t need to heal to be whole, your body is only one part of you, not the part that people love and remember.” Bobby will be remembered most lovingly by Betsy, Dillon, Tim and Kady for his dedication and joy in being a husband and father, and by his mom, Nancy Erwin, and his brother, Michael Erwin, and Michael’s family, for Bobby’s love and adventures with them over a lifetime. As he requested, a celebration of Bobby’s life will be held in the summer of 2022 in the great Vermont outdoors. The family requests that donations in Bobby’s name be directed to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, where cancer patients and caregivers are able to find deep kindness in the midst of often-grueling treatment. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.