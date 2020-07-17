Robert L. Buzzell MONT VERNON, N.H. — Robert L. “Buzz” Buzzell, 73, longtime resident of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, died on July 14, 2020, at his home, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Jan. 13, 1947, a son of Fred R. and Leah (Jacobs) Buzzell. He was raised and educated in Montpelier. He made his home in Mont Vernon for the past 17 years and formerly lived in Milford, New Hampshire, for 18 years. Buzz had been employed as a truck driver for Ciardelli Fuel Co. for many years and had also worked at NPC in Milford for several years. He enjoyed playing pool, traveling, hunting and fishing. Buzz was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Ricciardi Hartshorn Post #23, American Legion, Milford. Family members include his wife of 50 years, Loetta (Hayes) Buzzell of Mont Vernon; a brother, Raymond Buzzell of Ocala, Florida; four sisters, Sheila Simon of Williamstown, Vermont, Shirley Booth of Warren, Vermont, Kathy McGrath of Derby, Vermont, and Charlene Govea of Middlesex, Vermont; many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, New Hampshire. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
