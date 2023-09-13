Robert L. “Bob” Chaffee HARDWICK — Robert Leon “Bob” Chaffee, 75 passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He was born April 22, 1948, in Hardwick; the son of the late Leon and Eileen (Jenne) Chaffee. He attended Hardwick Academy and St. Johnsbury Trade School. Robert had a passion for music, playing, selling, repairing, and helping others with their guitars. Survivors include his wife, Terri Vest of Hardwick; a grand-daughter, Elaine Landry of PA; two siblings, Mary (Michael) Benway of Hardwick and Marguerite Chaffee of Newport. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Please bring a story to share at the 3 PM gathering. A complete obituary may be viewed, and online condolences will be welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
