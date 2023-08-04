Robert Jarvis NORTHFIELD — Robert Jarvis, 77, died on July 21, 2023 at CVMC. He was born December 23, 1945, in Barre, VT to Marion Adams and Willis Jarvis. He went to school at Saint Michael's and served in the United States Navy. He worked as a security guard for Vermont College and Norwich University. He also worked as a janitor for Northfield High School. He is survived by his wife Patty, his daughter Marion, a brother Donald Jarvis and a sister Shirley Wakefield. He is predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers - John, James and Jerry, 2 sisters - Lucina (Tiny) and Barbara and a daughter Sylvia. A graveside service will be held at the Randolph Veteran's Cemetary on August 15, 2023 at 11:00 am.
