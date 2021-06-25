Robert J. Richardson BARRE — Robert J. Richardson, 77, of Cheney Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Barre, he was the son of Gerald Richardson. Robert attended local elementary schools and worked for Montgomery Wards as a mechanic. He made his home in Barre for all of his life. Robert was a motorcycle enthusiast – he loved riding his motorcycle and when not doing that, he loved spending time with his dogs, his Dobermans. He also enjoyed spending time tinkering on his cars and glass etching. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Richardson, of Websterville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former longtime partner, Sylvia Lacross. She passed away in 2020. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
