Robert J. Nadeau BOSCAWEN — Robert J. “Bob” Nadeau, age 61, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 16, 2023 with his wife Nancy by his side. He was born in Barre, VT the son of the late Armand J. and Marie A. (Roy) Nadeau. He attended Williamstown Schools until he moved to Derby Line with his mother in 1977. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Newport, VT. He received his Bachelor's degree in Finance and Computer Science from Southern NH University. Bob enjoyed 3 careers throughout his life. His first was in banking with Manchester Municipal Employees Credit Union (now Members First Credit Union). Beginning as a teller in college, Bob held many positions and spent his last several years as the President/CEO. He was known to be a quiet leader who was loved by all. In 2005, Bob left the credit union and fulfilled his dream of opening his own handyman business, RJ Nadeau’s Home Maintenance. For over 10 years, he partnered with his clients and held true to his tag line of “Taking Pride in Your Home”. In 2019 Bob joined the City of Concord’s Code Administration Department as a Code Inspector. This role allowed him to use skills from his earlier careers and partner with his colleagues and businesses to complete their projects while following city ordinances and codes. He was planning to retire in November. Bob was a firm believer in giving back to his community. For many years he was a Wish Granter for the Make a Wish Foundation of New Hampshire, served meals at the New Horizon’s Soup Kitchen, organized blood drives for the American Red Cross, and spent countless hours participating in and helping organize fund raising and family events for many different organizations. Bob loved spending time with his family and enjoyed his newest title of “Grampy”. He loved getting together for dinner and game nights with family and friends, golfing, going for long walks, and trips to his retirement home in Florida. He had a passion for cooking and baking and loved sharing his creations with family and friends. He would often make a special dish or dessert and deliver it as a surprise. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Williams) Nadeau of Boscawen, NH; 2 children, Amanda Nadeau and her wife Melissa of Sanbornton, NH, and Dan Nadeau of Manchester, NH; 2 grandchildren, Ryder and Jaxon; one brother Norman Nadeau and his wife El of Bowdoin, ME; one sister Lillian Jarvis of Penacook, NH, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Donald Nadeau and his niece Shannon Nadeau. Per Bob’s request visiting hours will not be held. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord, NH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make A Wish of NH, 814 Elm St #300, Manchester, NH 03101
