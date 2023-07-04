Robert J. Holden MORETOWN — Robert (Bob) John Holden was born on October 31, 1947, the son of John R. Holden and Ethel E. Demers. He grew up in Montpelier, VT graduating from Montpelier High School and receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting from Bentley College as the family’s first college graduate. His early career began as a staff accountant at the Albert Slayton Company where he found a passion for helping local individuals and businesses. He opened his own firm in 1974 with very few clients but a strong determination to do what was right for them. When Bob did your taxes, he wasn’t just your accountant, he was your friend and advisor. Over the years his reputation for expertise and honesty grew his business, and he ultimately partnered with Doug Hall to form Hall & Holden, P.C. in 1996. Even when he tried to “retire early” at the age of 73, it pained him to step away from those friends who supported him over the years, and even in 2023 he still attended accounting seminars and managed a few returns to help out. Meeting casually through mutual friends, Bob strategized a chance encounter with Mary Rae Dumas at the Waterbury swimming pool where she was a lifeguard so that he could ask her on a date. They fell in love and were married August 5th, 1978 remaining together until her passing 40 years later. Bob was a beacon in the community. He was active with the local Rotary Club since 1976 and was passionate about Harwood Union High School. He served on the school board while his sons were in school and helped facilitate the Rotary scholarship program. He became known for outstanding trick-or-treating experiences, with elaborate animatronics, lighting, and costumed "actors” to make for an extra spooky and special Halloween each year. Bob had many interests and depending on the time of year might be fishing on Lake Carmi, listening to live music performances, enjoying an “absolutely perfect” filet mignon... with a margarita, refereeing Norwich hockey games from the stands, or driving with the top down on his convertible at least through his birthday in October. He truly succeeded in living the life he wanted. Robert was predeceased by his parents, wife, and sister; and survived by his sons John (Laura Cunningham), and Eli (Allyce Barron). A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury, Vermont. Bob was an avid supporter of the local Mad River Valley Rotary Club and contributions can be made in honor of him. If you wish to send flowers, please support Proud Flower in Waterbury.
