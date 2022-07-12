Robert J. Graves MONTPELIER - Robert J. Graves, 77, died July 8, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on December 5, 1944. He worked for Coca-Cola for forty-five years. He loved being outdoors and being with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Graves, whom he was married to for 49 years, his son Shawn Graves and his wife, Callie; his granddaughter, Paige; his son Leo Graves; also, his brothers John and Rob Graves, his sister, Ethal Duffy; as well as nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for the care and support that they provided to Robert. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.