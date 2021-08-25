Robert J. Conneman MONTPELIER — Robert John Conneman left his earthly body to travel to the other side on Aug. 21, 2021. Bob is missed by Rosa, his best friend and wife of 66 years, their family, friends and many others whose lives he touched throughout his time here. He appreciated honesty, hard work, a job well done and a good laugh. Following Bob's wishes, there will be no funeral. When you are able, take a walk in the woods and know that he will be there. The family asks that, should you wish to, please make a gift to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
