Robert Irving Barasch BARRE — Robert Irving Barasch died at Barre Gardens on March 8, 2020. He was 93 years old and will be missed by his family and the community. Bob was born in 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where his father was working as a rabbi. After his parents divorced, he went to live with his mother and her family in Sheffield, Alabama. The day after he graduated high school, he enlisted in the Army and was sent to the University of Mississippi to study pre-engineering. Following basic training, he became a high-speed radio operator and a radar repairman. He was proficient in Morse code and later in life, was a ham radio operator. Following World War II, and after flunking out of the University of Alabama, he met Sue Temerson. After they were married in 1949 at her parents’ home in Tuscaloosa, he went to work at the scrap-iron yard owned by her father. However, Bob’s dream was to become a New York writer so, in 1952, with a two-year-old son and infant daughter in tow, he and Sue moved to New York City. The two of them bought and published a weekly newspaper while Bob wrote a couple of novels that were never published. Like many of his generation, he and his family moved to Long Island, where he worked for newspapers, and where his third child was born. His family was considered somewhat eccentric for Long Island. Unlike most of their neighbors who lived in “development” homes, they lived in a house made of concrete blocks and kept an unusual assortment of animals, including a donkey that pulled a cart along suburban streets and two sheep named Cassandra and Clytemnestra. Both Bob and Sue went back to college in the 1960s. Bob graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University and got a doctorate in clinical psychology from Yeshiva University. Bob and his family liked to go camping, first on Lake George and later in Vermont. In 1968, they had a vacation home built on land they bought in Plainfield. However, they hated to leave Vermont to go back to New York so in 1970, they moved to Plainfield. Bob worked at the Vermont State Hospital and later became one of the first private practitioners in central Vermont to hang a shingle as a psychologist. For several years, he was chairman of the board of psychological examiners for the state of Vermont. He also served as a member of the ethics committee at Central Vermont Medical Center. Bob served as selectman and justice of the peace in Plainfield, as president of Beth Jacob synagogue in Montpelier, and as president of the Vermont Psychological Association. He taught at Goddard College and at Saint Michael’s College. Although he had not realized his dream of becoming a New York writer, he became a Vermont writer and published a novel and a book of poetry. He continued to write poetry until his death. After retiring, Bob took up polo and golf. He became a fixture at the Barre Country Club, playing almost every day. He shot a hole-in-one in 2015. Now that he has died, it can be revealed that, in 1982, Bob was the voice on WNCS-FM of Harold Mebaby, a well-known mythical politician whose slogan, “I think like you do,” resonated with everyone. Bob is survived by son Charles and wife Andrea, daughter Janet and husband Ray, son Mark and wife Ellen; as well as by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Sue; his parents, Agnes Olim Barasch Simon and Nathan Barasch; and his brother, Stanley. Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at Barre Gardens for the excellent care and attention they gave him in his final days. All are invited to a graveside memorial service in the Jewish section of Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. This will be followed by a luncheon/reception at noon at Beth Jacob Synagogue, 10 Harrison Ave. in Montpelier, during which you may share a song, a poem or a memory of Bob. Shiva will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the synagogue. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s honor may be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue.
