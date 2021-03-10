Robert G. Ford BARRE TOWN — Robert Gary “Butch” Ford, 85, of Meadowcrest Lane passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home, with family by his side. Born Jan. 19, 1936, at home in Graniteville, he was the son of Thomas and Agnes (Yasinasky) Ford. Bob attended St. Monica’s Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954. He was a star athlete and all-state in both football and basketball. A local sportswriter coined the name “Butch the Beautiful” after a stellar performance in a home game. After high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was proud of becoming a Naval Corpsman, something he cherished his entire life. On Feb. 27, 1960, he married Anita Gherardi at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home in Barre City and Barre Town. In February, Bob and Anita celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Bob was employed by the City of Barre, Fire and Rescue Department for many years. He was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church, the Barre City School Board and volunteered for numerous seasons with the local Little League. In his spare time, Grampie enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending basketball, soccer, lacrosse and hockey games, dance recitals and various school events. In earlier years, Bob enjoyed annual summer vacations to York Beach, Maine, a tradition his children continue with their families today. Bob appreciated antiques, enjoyed finding a bargain at the auction and loved the impromptu trip to the casino. He was always up for a drive with one of his canine friends and could never pass by a creemee stand. Bob is survived by his wife, Anita; son, Tim and his wife, Jackie, of Colchester, Vermont; daughter, Robin (Dowling) and her husband, Dan, of Woodbury, Vermont, and Hernando, Florida; son, Peter and his wife, Lynn, of Wallingford, Connecticut; son, Greg of Barre, Vermont; daughter, Amy (Boulanger) and her husband, Rob, of Barre, Vermont; his grandchildren, Sean Dowling, Nick Ford, Matthew Dowling, Samantha Ford, John Ford, Nicola Ford, Cooper Boulanger and Jake Boulanger; and his brother, Fred Ford and his wife, Marilyn, of Barre, Vermont. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Nan Utton; and four brothers, Jim, John, Henry and Ed Ford. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641-5369. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
