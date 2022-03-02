Robert F. Donham MONTPELIER — Robert Frank Donham, 69, of Montpelier, Vermont, suddenly departed this world on Feb. 23, 2022, at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. Donham and Florence Donham. Bob was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, and attended East Side High School where he participated in sports, played cornet in the band, and made friendships he maintained throughout his life. Bob never let a friend go, never forgot a birthday, never failed to offer help or support to anyone in need, and people responded to his empathy, his humor, his honesty, his talent for listening actively and compassionately. After finishing college at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Bob completed a Master of Rehabilitation Counseling at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and worked for many years in the counseling and rehabilitation field in St. Louis, Missouri, where he met his future wife, Debra Bailin. In 1987, Deb moved to Vermont, and in 1991, Bob moved to Montpelier to join her. In Vermont, Bob worked at the University of Vermont Substance Abuse Treatment Center, Accenture Consulting at the Vermont National Guard, and most recently, at Treatment Associates in Montpelier. Bob was a true Renaissance man, and when he decided to try something, he committed 110% from his over 20-year practice of tai chi, to his strength and fitness workouts, to his work in the mental health field for over 40 years. In his 50s, he began to learn guitar, practicing with patience and determination fueled by his lifelong love and appreciation for music of every genre. His many Facebook friends eagerly awaited his “Throwback Thursday” music posts, introducing them to the broad range of his eclectic taste and knowledge of music from the Beatles to Zappa and everything in between. Three Stooges fan, B-movie connoisseur, Bob’s film palate was broad and varied. He loved all sports, and was a rabid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He also loved all animals, especially dogs, and especially his beloved Shih Tzu/Chihuahua buddy, Grover. Seeing the big man walking his tiny pal brought smiles to many. But Bob will be most remembered as the best friend anyone could imagine. Quiet, reserved, funny with a sometimes offbeat, sometimes goofy, sometimes wise sense of humor, Bob made anyone he was with feel comforted, safe and accepted with his warm smile and easy, infectious laugh. Quick-witted, cool thinking, infinitely reliable, he was the guy you wanted around in an emergency – a gentle giant, a natural leader who would never impose. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Bob is survived by his wife, Deb; sister-in-law, Dori Bailin, of Maryland; cousins, Tanya Shultz and Phyllis Lacky of Illinois, cousin, Dennis Donham, of Pittsburgh; and his beloved four-legged best friend, Grover. Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Humane Society; the Vermont Foodbank; the National Park Foundation; the Audubon Society; the Nature Conservancy; or any animal welfare or environmental protection organization. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
