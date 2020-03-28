Robert Earle Brooks ST. ALBANS TOWN — Robert Earle Brooks, 78, died peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by his family after a lingering illness. Bobby was born in North Tonawanda, New York, Feb. 10, 1942, to his parents Reita Earle and Allen Brooks, and his grandparents, Harry & Lillian Brooks, and Cady and Anna Earle. Bobby moved from New York with his parents when he was four years old to make his permanent home on the Brooks Family Farm in St. Albans Town, known then as “Westside Dairy.” As a child, he spent many happy and cherished hours on the family farm, learning quickly he loved the land. Bob graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1961, working on the family farm until he was 21. At 21 years old, Bob ventured off the farm for 10 years. Bob’s good friend, Harland Reed, helped Bob join the seeding and mulching crew at St. Griswold Co, Inc., of Williston. In the summer, he operated the hydro seeder building Vermont Interstate 89 while building chain link fence along Interstate 89 in the winter. Bob took great pride in his small part of the construction of Interstate 89 as he firmly believed the interstate brought Vermont into the next century. On Dec. 30, 1966, Robert married Susan Howard; following in 1972, son, Garth was born; with daughter, Lorelee born in 1974. In 1973, Bob decided he wanted to return to the family farm (as the sixth generation) to work the land and raise his family. A year later his brother, Spencer, rejoined the family farm with Bob. Bob’s greatest sources of pride and joy were raising his children with Susan on his family’s farm, as the sixth generation, and working the family farm, with his brother, Spencer, known then and now as AR Brooks & Sons, Inc. Bob approached every day with heart, passion and an “always-do-it-right” attitude. He believed in conservation of the land and being a good steward of the land. Robert’s commitment to his town became very apparent when he became a member of the St. Albans Town Fire Department in 1974, retiring as a charter member, 25 years later and as the director at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery in 1997 to 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan; his son, Garth and granddaughter, Addysen Brooks, of St. Albans Town; and daughter, Lorelee and husband, Terry Wilson, and granddaughters, Evelyn and Myra Wilson, of Westford; as well as brother, Spencer (Donna); sister, Bonnie Mongeon; sister in law, Laura Ryan (Tom); and cousin, Mal Cole (Carol); with several nieces and nephews; along with a large group of lifelong friends and wonderful neighbors. Bob was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, Susan’s parents, Lyman and Barbara Howard, and two special cousins, Cady and Tommy Cole from Skaneateles, New York. Due to the circumstances surrounding our country, Bob’s family will have a memorial service, celebrating Bob, Dad, & Papa’s life in fall 2020. Private burial in Bob’s family lot at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery will be held later in the spring. For contributions in Bob’s name please consider: Primary Progressive Aphasia Research National Aphasia Association P.O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583, or Franklin County Home Health Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle # 1, St. Albans, VT 05478. Assisting the Brooks family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.