Robert Downing Laclair RICHMOND — Robert Downing Laclair passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023, surrounded by family and friends after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Rutland Vermont on August 19,1953, the son of the late Robert Walker Laclair and Rena (Downing) Laclair. Bob attended Penn State, UVM and Norwich University, where in 1984 he graduated as a civilian with a Mechanical engineering degree. After graduation he was immediately hired at Simmonds Precision/UTC. He had a long-distinguished career with the company and developed many patents in the aerospace industry. After years as a fun-loving bachelor, he found and married the love of his life Nancy in 2011. Together they enjoyed playing golf, cribbage and pool. He was lover of all things mechanical. Bob is survived by his loving wife Nancy Laclair, Stepdaughter Jessica Henderson and partner Dana of Ferrisburgh, and her daughter Rachel. Stepdaughter Beth Jackman and husband Jesse of Ferrisburgh, and their children Josie, Emma and Natalie. His sister Patricia Lucas of Williamstown VT, her children, Stephen, Kathryn, Adam and Connor and numerous great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many lifelong friends and colleagues. We would like to thank the staff at UVM medical center, The McClure Miller Respite House and our dear friend Rhonda Fielding for the care and support provided during the last days and hours of Bob's life. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Vergennes, VT on Sunday, September 10th at 1:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society and McClure Miller Respite House. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
