EAST MONTPELIER — Robert Donald “Bob” Lamery, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the home of his daughter, with his family by his side.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Dec. 24, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph L. Lamery and Evelyn M. (Maynard) Lamery.
He attended schools in Connecticut and Vermont.
On July 20, 1957, Bob married his “forever love,” Arlene Julia (Hastings) Lamery. Bob and Arlene enjoyed every day together for 63 years. Together, they built their home in East Montpelier (near Adamant) and raised six children.
Bob worked in the masonry trade for his entire career. In the later years, he worked for Duncan Masonry Construction and with Savigni Masonry Construction. Over the years, he worked on many of the buildings in the area, including Montpelier and Barre post offices, Masonic temples in Montpelier and Northfield, U-32 High School, Norwich University, Vermont College, Capitol Plaza, Goddard College, Saint Michael's College and numerous residential homes.
Family was Bob’s main focus and the most important part of his life. He was a devoted husband, and wonderful father who taught his children by example which included faithfulness, hard work, honesty, integrity, being fair in dealings with others, and to do your best in everything you do. He had a special place in his heart for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He had a strong but gentle nature and made people feel special as if they were “part of the family.”
He loved gardening, designing his own patterns for woodworking projects and bringing them to life. His family and friends have many of his creations that he made with love. When he wasn’t looking at the mountains and watching the deer, turkeys and favorite hummingbirds and mourning doves, he enjoyed telling stories from his youth, watching Lawrence Welk, Perry Mason and Mannix reruns, and visits with friends.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Arlene, of 63 years; and his brother, Richard.
He is survived by his children, William Lamery and partner Marie Webber, of Middlesex, Cheryl Lamery and partner Michael Sharon, of Williamstown, Terrie Murray and husband Bruce, of Barre Town, Robin Graves and husband Brian, of Cabot, Robert Lamery, of South Barre, Michael Lamery and Lisa Blake, of Marshfield; as well as grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Seth, Amber, Codie, Emma, Sierra, Selena; and great-grandchildren, Livy, Logan, Lois, Kendall and Kole; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Glenside Avenue, Hardwick, Vermont, on May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. A memorial celebration will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Williams, Dr. Janet Hinzman and special thanks to Catherine “Cat” Allen from Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care given to Bob. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641 Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
