Robert D. Lagerstedt WEST BERLIN — Robert D. “Bob” Lagerstedt, 79, died September 29, 2022 at UVM Medical Center from complications of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. He was born December 3, 1942, in Bay Shore, NY, son of Frank E. and Edna M. Lagerstedt. Bob graduated from Lindenhurst High School, Lindenhurst, NY in 1960 and in 1964, he married the love of his life Glenda L. Neill of Northfield, VT on February 8. He was a skilled carpenter, self-employed throughout most of his career, who was not afraid to take on any project, large or small. From building and remodeling homes to basic handyman services, furniture building and creating fine art picture frames, there was almost nothing he couldn’t do—and if he didn’t know how, he learned. One of the life lessons he passed on, “You can do anything if you just read the directions.” Bob had a lifelong passion for shooting. He participated in Revolutionary War re-enactments, during which time he developed a keen interest in black powder shooting and became adept at making his own ammunition. He was also an accomplished skeet shooter and an avid Cowboy Action shooting enthusiast. Throughout his life, Bob earned dozens of medals, trophies, and other accolades for his shooting prowess. As he was fond of saying, “A bad day at the range is better than a good day at work.” Bob is survived by his wife Glenda Lagerstedt; three children Maia Lagerstedt, Dan Lagerstedt and Jennifer Lagerstedt; and three grandchildren Jaime Lagerstedt, Karlee Small and Joseph Lumbra. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7 at Kingston Funeral Home 35 Slate Avenue in Northfield.
