Robert D. Coutts Jr. NORTHFIELD — Robert Davidson Coutts Jr., 84, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Northfield. He was born May 17, 1937, in Northfield, and had lived all of his life in Northfield except for his military service. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959 as a weather observer and had been stationed in Bermuda and the Ascension Island. Robert married Darleen Kelly in Northfield on June 27, 1964. He had worked as a carpenter most of his life and had been employed for several area contractors over the years. Robert was a former member of the Jaycees. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, bowling, doing crossword puzzles, and was an avid history buff. Robert is survived by his daughter, Kalyn Surprise, of Northfield Falls; two grandchildren, Lille Surprise and Dylan Robinson, and a great-granddaughter, Peyton Surprenant; a special niece and her husband, Brigitte and Terry Lackey, and many other nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Darleen “Pudgy” Coutts; a son, Justin Coutts; four sisters, Gladys Tierney, Charlotte Turturro, Mildred Gilbert and Lillian Coutts; and a brother, Charles Coutts. Services for Robert will be announced at a later date. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
