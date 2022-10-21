Robert CH Burnett Sr. ESSEX — Robert “Bob” Charles Higgs Burnett Sr., 77, of 16 Clover Drive, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with his family at his side. Born on November 23, 1944, and raised among the granite hills of Barre, Bob had a classic northern New England upbringing. He was born to older parents, Scotland born father Henry Laing Grant Burnett who shared his love of history, and his mother Edith Florence (Higgs) Burnett a first generation American of English heritage, a thrifty woman who instilled in him her gift of clever shopping. Bob’s older sister Jane Burnett Chadderdon was an exemplary role model, providing supportive oversight during his childhood years. After graduating from Spaulding High and serving in the Air Force Bob found the love of his life Edna Mae Davis in a small town in west Texas. In classic “love at first sight” fashion the young couple were wed within 3 weeks and headed back to New England for a 57-year life filled with love, children, endless snowstorms, and the beauty of rural life among the Green Mountains. A strong love of travel led them to visit every state in the nation, whether through their love of camping, shared business trips, or family vacations. Bob and his darling Edna built a loving family in the hills of Montpelier, residing on Wilson Street and Deerfield Drive, respectively. Together they worked tirelessly to provide safe and comfortable homes for their sons Randolph Ernest Burnett (Randy) and Robert Charles Higgs Burnett Jr. (Charlie). Right from the earliest days in the cradle, a ball of any kind became endless entertainment and a common bond for Bob and his boys. On top of those formative beginnings came years of joyful play and life lessons learned as Bob served as a coach of many seasons of youth baseball and his Steelers flag football teams. He enjoyed cheering his boys on in their sports playing days at Montpelier High and Springfield College, as well as their journey into coaching high school football at various schools in Vermont. His family expanded with the introduction of daughters-in-law Lee (Lindberg) Burnett and Heather (Curtis) Burnett who provided delightful grandchildren Mackenzie Lee, (daughter of Randy and Lee) and Calvin Douglas and Lillian Jane (children of Charlie and Heather). Bob found his family entertaining, exciting, and invigorating. His children and grandchildren and the various events of their lives were a source of much pride and joy. Throughout Bob’s working career he was always drawn to and involved in technology. His work in the Air Force Security Service brought him to Pakistan and bases throughout the U.S. working on computer systems. This training and experience led Bob to a long career with the State of Vermont Tax Department where he oversaw significant changes in the use of computer systems to process tax forms. Bob was humbled and honored in 2001 to be named State Employee of the Year by then Governor Howard Dean. He cherished his time with his colleagues in public service. When he retired as one of Vermont’s longest serving high-tech employees he was delighted to be treated to a celebration of his career by his friends and co-workers. Life in retirement meant exchanging those long cold New England Winters for the warm gulf waters of sunny South Texas. A cozy golf course retirement community in Laguna Vista was chosen for a new home to share with visits from family and friends. Many new friends were made throughout the South Padre Island and Port Isabel communities. Bob and Edna looked forward to returning to Vermont each summer to escape the heat of the South and enjoy the summer beauty of the Champlain Valley with family and old friends. Bob navigated the better part of his adult life experiencing and learning from the challenges of a rare kidney disease. He required dialysis treatment three days a week in his forties while he waited on the nation's transplant list. In 1996 Bob received the gift of life in the form of a living donor organ transplant from dear close friend and neighbor Jane Grinde. Bob’s new kidney gave him more than 25 years of relative health, which in turn facilitated years of giving, sharing, loving and time with family and friends. In recent years as his kidney began to naturally fail, he found himself back in need of dialysis treatment. Bob and Edna poured themselves into the training necessary to conduct home hemodialysis treatments. For four years they faced and met challenge after challenge with the support of a remarkable team at the UVM Medical Center Joy Drive Dialysis Center. It meant the world to Bob to be able to spend his final years in the comforts of his own home in Essex near his boys and their families, and with the tireless support of his loving wife acting as a near full-time nurse, and around his friends and family as much as his challenging life would allow. Survivors include his wife Edna; his son Randy and his wife, Lee; his son Charlie and his wife, Heather; his grandchildren Mackenzie, Calvin, and Lily; his sister Jane and his nieces Robin Ann Chadderdon and Nan Chadderdon Erb and her husband, David Erb; his sister-in-law Ollema Rose and her husband, James; his nephews Steven Kyle Rose and Kenneth Emery Rose; and several cousins from the Burnett and Higgs lines and their families, as well as many dear friends, both recent and some who have been a part of Bob’s life for over 50 years. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Edith, his grandparents Henry LG Burnett and Jane Ross Gordan (Allan) Burnett, and Charles Higgs and Eva (Oliver) Higgs, as well as Edna’s parents, Nan (Emery) Cross and Calvin Cross, and his brother-in-law Ernest Charles Chadderdon, husband of Jane. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, followed by a gathering at the Hedding United Methodist Church, 40 Washington Street Barre. Family and friends may call from on Friday, October 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, Bob requests that you drop a note to Edna and/or his sons or contribute to the charity of your choice. Please address all mail and notifications to the attention of Edna Burnett, 16 Clover Drive Unit 3B, Essex VT 05452.
