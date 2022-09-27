Robert C. Jewett, Sr BERLIN — Robert C. Jewett, Sr., 74, of Jones Brook Road passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Bob was born on May 28, 1948 in Montgomery, VT, the son of Gerald and Ruth (Frazier) Jewett. He attended schools in Montgomery. Bob enlisted into the United States Army in 1969 and was Honorably discharged in 1975. On March 11, 1972, Bob married Donna Audette in Montgomery, VT. Bob worked for the water and sewer department for the city of Montpelier before retiring after 34 years of service. Bob then started his own excavation business. Above all else Bob’s children and Grandchildren were his world. Each one of his grandchildren will remember him for his laughter and jokes, and for his famous popcorn which was called “Papa’s corn or Bobbie’s corn”. Bob’s home will be remembered for never being quiet because all the kids were having fun. Bob’s greeting to the grandkids was “What? Are you here to eat all my food?”, which drew laughter and smiles. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #12 in Richford, and the VFW post 792 in Montpelier. He also had an interest in Horses, especially his miniature Shetland Ponies, which his grandkids enjoyed with him. Survivors include his wife Donna Jewett of Berlin; his children, Kris Smith and her husband Craig of Berlin, Melinda “Linny” Jewett and her partner Jason Cartwright of Berlin, and Robert Jewett, Jr and his partner Megan Day of Tilton, NH; his grandchildren, TeAwna, Shayna, Craig Jr, Chelsea, Kayla, Jaida, and Dylan; and his great grandchildren, Bryan, Gwen, William, Calvin, Isaac, Leigh Anne, and soon to arrive to this world, Chloe. Bob also leaves his siblings, Katherine King and husband Howard, Sheila Jewett-Dragoon and husband, Richard of Enosburg, VT, Gerald Jewett, Jr and wife, Cheryl of Fairfield, VT, Wayne Jewett and wife, Evelyn of Enosburg, VT, Sherman and wife, Marie of New Haven, VT and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Barbara Messenger, Geraldine Jewett, Garland Jewett, and Raymond Jewett. A chapel service and Military Honors will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
