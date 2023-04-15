Robert C. Clark Barre — Robert Covill Clark, “Bob”, 87, a longtime resident of Barre, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Mayo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield. Born on August 6, 1935, in Pittsburg, NH, he was the son of Kenneth and Ruth (Covill) Clark. Robert attended elementary school in Pittsburg and Lancaster, NH and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1953. Following his schooling, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1956. He served four years in Altus, OK at a Strategic Air Command Base before being honorably discharged in 1960. On November 11, 1961, Bob married Muriel Neil, in a ceremony held in Waterford, VT. The two made their home in Lancaster, NH before eventually moving to Barre. Throughout his working career, Bob had many different jobs. These included being a Mack Truck mechanic at Robert’s Motors, selling Polaris snowmobiles for Harrington King, being the owner of Barre Cycle Motorcycles, being a sales representative for Kimpex, Tucker Rocky, and Gilles Sales & Service, and finally helping with grounds maintenance at Hope Cemetery. Bob’s biggest passion in life was snowmobiling. He belonged to several snowmobile clubs to include the Barre Town Snowbees. He was a past director of VAST and was instrumental in the creation of the first Vermont snowmobile trail maps. He was also the first person inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame in 2017. Some of his other memberships included being a lifetime member of the Masonic Northstar Lodge #8 in Lancaster, NH and a lifetime membership at the Barre Lodge of Elks #1535. Survivors include his wife, Muriel Clark of Barre; his daughters Stacey Betts (husband Edwin Betts, III) of Virginia and Sarah Satalino (husband Howard Satalino) of Connecticut as well as three grandchildren Tyler, Mackenzie and Logan Satalino. He was predeceased by his son, Robert B. Clark, and his parents. Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery in Waterford, VT at a later date. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
