Robert C. Brault rites BARRE TOWN — A mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Robert C. Brault, 86, of Beckley Hill Road , was held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. The Rev. Leopold J. Bilodeau, former pastor of the church, was the celebrant assisted by Deacon Daniel Pudvah. Crucifer Ronald Routhier was the altar server. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Be not afraid”, I know that my redeemer lives”, “Song of farewell” and “My eyes have seen the glory.” Soloist Paul Plante sang “Ave Maria." Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by sister-in-law Bianca C. Duff and family friend Diane Perreault read from the New Testament. Words of remembrance were shared by Godchild Marybeth Pinard. Deacon Pudvah read the Gospel and delivered the Homily. Burial followed the Mass at Hope Cemetery in Barre, where Father Bilodeau led the Committal Prayers and gave the final blessing. He also presented the American Flag to Angela Brault, wife of the deceased. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Steak House on the Barre-Montpelier Road for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home.
