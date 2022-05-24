Robert C. Austin NORTH DUXBURY — Robert C. Austin, of North Duxbury, Vermont, took his final breath in this world on Thursday afternoon, April 28, 2022 Born the fifth of nine children to Almon John "AJ" Austin and Marion Stella (Aldrich) Austin on Dec. 17, 1938, in North Duxbury, Vermont. He married Armandine Beauchemin in Waterbury, Vermont, on Nov. 10, 1961. They built a home and raised a family, spending nearly 55 years together until her passing in May of 2014. He loved her dearly and has missed her greatly these past eight years. He was a woodworker and craftsman, building furniture and cabinets along with some finished carpentry, a handyman and caretaker for the majority of his years. He leaves a son, Robert Jr., of Sedro-Woolley, Washington; a daughter, Jennie, of Toccoa, Georgia; a brother, David, of Danville, Vermont; and a longtime friend, Wesley Rochelle, of Bristol, Connecticut; granddaughters, Lindsey Epperson, of Athens, Georgia, Bridget Baxter, of Cornelia, Georgia, and Bronwen Austin, of Bellingham, Washington; grandsons, Jude York, of Paoli, Indiana, John York, of Rabun Gap, Georgia, Ian York, of Toccoa, Georgia, and Zeb Austin, of Cape Horn, Washington; great-grandson Theodore Baxter, of Cornelia, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Amandine; sisters, Ruth Raymond, Doris Largena, Mildred Keene, Mary Farnham and Barbara Austin; brothers, John "Buster" Austin and James Austin. Special thanks to RoseMary and Bob Mallin, Ron Andrews and Norma Place, Jen Dean, for regularly stopping in and looking out for him in his last years and final days. Also, thanks to family, friends and neighbors, helping hands, Lorie Brennan Throneburg, Lisa Parro, Henry Parro, Tim Brennan, Lisa Austin and Mike Preedom. He spoke often in appreciation of you all. There will be no services, per his wishes.
