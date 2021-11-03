Robert Buzzi BARRE — Robert Buzzi, 82, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born on May 16, 1939, in Barre, Vermont, the son of Libero and Ema Buzzi. He was educated in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1957. He later studied at the Cambridge School of Radio and TV broadcasting, graduating in 1960. Robert served in the United States Army Reserves from 1957–1965. He married Nanette O’Brien in June 1963. Robert worked for several years at Comolli and Savoia in Barre, Vermont. He was later employed by the Grand Union until his retirement as a department manager in 1999. He belonged to several organizations in the area, including the Barre Elks Lodge #1535, The Canadian Club, and the Mutuo of Barre. Survivors include his daughter, Meikel and her husband, Keith, of Kingston, New Hampshire; his wife, Lillian, of Winter Haven, Florida; his siblings, nieces and nephews; and many close friends and classmates. He was predeceased by his parents and first wife, Nanette. A graveside service in Hope Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
