Robert "Bob" O'Connor rites BARRE — The funeral Mass for Robert "Bob" O'Connor was celebrated Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Monica Church in Barre. The celebrant was Father Leo Bilodeau assisted by crucifer Ron Routhier. Music was furnished by Rosemary Badeau assisted by Cecile Barber. The eulogy was read by Shirley Rivard and Bible readings by Kathleen Grange. Family and friends gathered at Bob's home after the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.