Robert "Bob" O'Connor BARRE — A Celebration/Remembrance of Robert "Bob" O'Connor's life will take place at the Canadian Club of Barre on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a sit-down dinner being served at 1:30. Bob would have celebrated his 80th birthday on Nov. 9. Due to COVID-19, 75 people will be allowed to attend. Any questions, please call 476-6521.
