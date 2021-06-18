Robert B. Stewart Sr. MONTPELIER — It is with a deep sorrow that the Stewart Family announces the unexpected death of longtime resident Robert Bradley Stewart Sr. of Montpelier. He passed away at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care & Hospice Center on the campus of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, on June 16, 2021. Bob was diagnosed on June 7 with cancer of the gallbladder, liver, and very rare, aggressive, bile duct cancer, by his team of surgeons. Per his end of life wishes, there will be no funeral. He will be cremated and private inurnment will take place at the convenience of his very loved family, in the Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont. His wife, son, daughter, his magnificent four grandsons and extended family all spent much time with Bob at the JBC during this very sudden illness, which has claimed his life. The Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vermont, is making arrangements. A complete obituary will be submitted at a later time.
