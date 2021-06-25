Robert B. Stewart Sr. MONTPELIER — Robert Bradley Stewart Sr., a longtime Montpelier resident, passed away on June 16, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care & Hospice Center on the campus of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He had been diagnosed the prior week with gallbladder, liver and bile duct cancer. The son of Richard More Stewart and Eleanor Noel Russell Stewart of Irvington-on-the-Hudson, New York, Bob was born in Manhattan, at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Bob had a very happy childhood, surrounded by two older brothers and many grandparents. He attended the Hackley School, Tarrytown, New York, until the family moved to Middlebury, Connecticut, when his father was named president and CEO of the Anaconda American Brass Co., in Waterbury, Connecticut. Bob attended The Gunnery School in Washington, Connecticut, until high school. During this time, Bob was diagnosed with dyslexia, and he began the ninth grade at The Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut, a boarding school dedicated to educating students with dyslexia and other learning difficulties. Bob excelled at The Forman School, learned to read very well, made lifelong friends, attended many alumni weekends, and was always singing the praise of this school, the first in the country dedicated to dyslexia. Here, Bob began reading many history books, biographies and until the week before his death, he was reading three or four books a week on his well-used Kindle. In 1968, Bob graduated from UVM, where he had been a member of the Lambda Iota Fraternity. Bob, along with Spencer Baker and Chris Gookin, devoted much of their time and efforts to ensuring Greek life would continue at UVM, and during this COVID pandemic, that all the fraternities and sororities on campus would have safe, catered meals from local vendors. They worked hard to help protect the students from COVID and keep the houses open. After UVM, Bob, his wife and their son, Brad, moved to Philadelphia, where Bob was a Fels Institute Scholar of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. The three of them explored the wonderful city when time permitted, and Sunday afternoons would usually find Bob and Irene pushing Brad’s carriage on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, catching the wonderful ocean breezes, great memories. Bob had many, many interests and hobbies. He loved to learn and instilled that desire in his two children. Photography shoots with Moose Peterson of wildlife, far away beautiful places, like the volcano in Hawaii, was a favorite, birding with Vermont’s own Bryan Pfeiffer, umpiring high school baseball games, announcing high school hockey games at the BOR, reading, traveling with his parents to Venice, Rome, Paris, London, Mexico City, Montana to the Anaconda copper mines, where he worked one summer, golf, skiing at Sugarbush every weekend with Brad and Christine, snowmobiling, the Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox – all held a big place in Bob’s heart, too. He loved chess and any other board games that made him think strategy. He was currently teaching his youngest grandson, Nicholas, the game of chess. Bob was a longtime board member and secretary of Blush Hill Country Club and loved his time on the board of the Worcester Rangers Snowmobile Club. In his professional life, the position that he truly loved for almost 30 years was being a team member at Fab-Tech Inc., located in Colchester, Vermont, a Critical Process Systems Group company. He considered this company to be his second family and many others do also – a family that worked together to produce great product, great results for major companies around the world. Bob, still working the day before he was admitted to DHMC, was director of Licensee Relations. Fab-Tech had companies in Taiwan, Seoul, Korea and in China. In this position, Bob traveled many, many times to those factories, and he loved each “family member” in those locations, and the respect they had for him was immeasurable, even inviting him to family weddings and as a special guest to the Olympics, which he thoroughly enjoyed. John Moore, Scott Fine, Paul Frascoia, Jeremy Houle, Chad Whittemore, Jake Conner and many, many others are all so instrumental in FT’s huge success in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical (Moderna) and wastewater facilities, and they worked together not only as a team, but as a family, the FT Family. About 15 months ago, Jim Howard became the new president, and Bob was very pleased that he brought with him a great vision for the future of the company, new endeavors, and would be quickly immersed in their FT factory and its expansion in Phoenix. Bob had the pleasure of working with Jim on this project, mostly on Zoom, since COVID began about the time Jim had arrived. Bob respected and loved the entire FT team. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Irene; his son, Brad and his wife, Jill, and their three sons, Connor, Ben and Nate; his daughter, Christine and her husband, William, and their son, Nicholas; Bob’s brother, Donald and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Stewart, their sons, Dr. Bruce Stewart, Dr. Doug Stewart, and their daughter, Kate; his brother, Barry and daughters, Jean, Kim and Wendy; and Bob’s very loved cousin, Susan Blake. Great educations and sports were tops in Bob’s heart, along with his family. But his last words to his wife were that his great accomplishment was his family. He was immensely proud that he was able to attend Connor’s college graduation, but sad that he would not be with Ben when he graduates from college next year. Per Bob’s final wishes, there will be a private family inurnment in the Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to Twin Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 152, East Montpelier, VT 05651, for the Meals on Wheels program; or to The Forman School, 12 Norfolk Road, Litchfield, CT 06759, for scholarships for those with dyslexia.
