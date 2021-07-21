Robert B. Morgan WATERBURY CENTER — Robert Bruce Morgan, 77, of Waterbury Center, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the comfort of his home, after a four-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Montpelier on Oct. 3, 1943, he was the son of the late William B. and Norma (Selleck) Morgan. On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Sherry Stevens (Lordship, Connecticut). Robert was a 1961 graduate of Montpelier High School. As a young man from a small town, entering MIT was both challenging and enlightening. His initial plan was a degree in electrical engineering but in his junior year, he switched to humanities and engineering and graduated with a BS degree in 1965. He then enrolled in a graduate program in journalism at Northwestern University earning an MSJ in journalism. Because of the Vietnam War and as a potential draftee, he took some short-term positions with the State of Vermont and Raytheon Corp. in Rhode Island. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1967–1978, reaching the rank of Captain. His professional career was in marketing and public relations, mostly in Fairfield County, Connecticut. He worked at Acco Industries where he met his wife, Sherry. Then he was manager of Communications at ITT until it was acquired by Alcatel in 1989. In 1982, while at ITT, he received an MBA from Pace University. He was senior communications manager from 1989 to 1997, when he joined an entrepreneurial telecom equipment company (EIS) as it prepared for an IPO. After that, he was an independent marketing consultant until 2003. In 2004, Bob and Sherry retired to his hometown of Montpelier. In 2005, they moved into their current home in Waterbury Center. They enjoyed kayaking, reading and theater. It took them 10 years but they hiked the Long Trail in Vermont end-to-end. They especially loved traveling, visiting such places as Sweden, Norway, England, Germany, Morocco, Peru (hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Pichu), China, Italy, Russia, France, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Patagonia and Spain. For the past 19 years, he and Sherry enjoyed spending Octobers at their time-share in Cancun, Mexico. Robert is loved and mourned by his wife, Sherry Morgan; and his cousins, Patti Peereboom Neubauer, Venice, Florida, Wayne Peereboom, Leeds, Massachusetts, Michael Hoefer, Keene, New Hampshire, Alison Ginnett White, Glastonbury, Connecticut, Jill Fritz, San Antonio, Texas, Nancy Knight, Oak Hill, Virginia, and Linda Coplen, Reston, Virginia. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held privately with his family. To send condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to any animal welfare, shelter or protection foundation, local or worldwide.
