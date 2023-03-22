Robert B. Gosselin WORCESTER — Robert Benoit Gosselin, 78, of Worcester Village Road and most recently of Woodridge Nursing Home, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Times Argus. A memorial service will be held 11:00 on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Worcester United Methodist Church.
