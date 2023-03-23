Robert B. Gosselin WORCESTER — Robert Benoit Gosselin was born on April 20, 1944 in Coaticook, Quebec. Robert passed away peacefully March 20, 2023 with his daughters by his side. The son of Benoit and Violet (Dezan) Gosselin, Robert and his family moved from Stanhope, Quebec to Barre, Vermont on November 11, 1953. Even though transitioning from French to English was difficult for Robert, he was able to achieve a successful career as a highly respected electrician for over 45 years. He then owned Bob’s Electrical Service & Maintenance, where he retired from. As an accomplished Bassist, music was the second great love of his life. He was involved with many bands throughout over 60 years, including the 66 City Band, Lyve, Jimmy T & The Cobras, and The Fugitives. On February 9, 1973, Robert and Carol (Squires) shared their first date, fondly named "Spool Day." They were married on October 19, 1973 at The United Church in Hardwick and celebrated their 50th first date last month. Robert and Carol lived in Barre, moving to Worcester in 1982 where they shared a home raising their two daughters, Lynn and Sara. Robert shared a special relationship with each of his daughters - enjoying a love for music and bike riding with Lynn and rollerblading races and electrical work with Sara. He leaves his wife, Carol, with his love and commitment as her husband. He will also deeply be missed by his daughters Lynn Burgess and her husband, Ed, and Sara Palmisano and her husband, Jamie; Grandchildren Hunter & Lucas Winters, Ryan & Emelia Palmisano, and Cady & Eric Burgess. He also leaves behind his best friend and band mate Sammy Haskins along with his brothers: Andre Gosselin and his wife, Brenda, Emil Gosselin and his partner, Cheryl, and Benny Gosselin and his wife Cindy and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Benoit Gosselin, mother, Violet Gosselin, brother, Julian Gosselin, sister, Julienne Austin and nephew, Rodney Day. Robert was known for being a jokester and could light up a room with his smile. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, Poppy and friend. Robert lived life to the fullest and never turned away from offering a helping hand. In lieu of flowers, his family would like to encourage others to live with those same values, donating to your preferred charity or volunteering at an event or cause helping others. Robert was thankful for the care and friendships made at Woodridge Nursing Home over the last 18 months. His family wish to extend their sincere appreciation. A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11am at the Worcester United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
