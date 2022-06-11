Robert Askew BERLIN — Robert "Bobby" Askew, 61, of Berlin, passed away June 6, 2022, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Born Sept. 8, 1960, in Stanford, Connecticut, to William and Gloria Askew, the family moved to a farm in Berlin in 1964 where he grew up. Bobby graduated U-32 in 1978. He then spent time in New York working for Custom Homes. Upon returning to Vermont, he spent 20+ years working for Tardy Memorial before retiring. Bobby enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, grilling, metal detecting, gardening and his beloved dog, Brownie, whom he loved to spoil. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Askew, Berlin; daughter, Nicole Dodge, Barre; life partner, Donna Johnson, Berlin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, William Askew; sister, Patricia Askew-Dam; and brother, Donald Askew. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, June 18, starting at 1 p.m. on Paul Avenue in Barre. Bring a side dish or dessert, if you're able, a chair and your best Bobby memory to share. For further information, you may call or text (802) 522-0708.
