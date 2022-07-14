Robert Arthur Hockman BRAINTREE, VT & ELLENTON,FL — Robert A. Hockman, 94, passed away on June 17, 2022, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt, surrounding by his loving daughters, Carolyn Whitney and Robin Kristiansen. Robert was born in Pleasantville, New York on September 21, 1927, to John and Anna (Foy) Hockman. The family moved to Vermont, following the unexpected death of John Hockman in 1939. Robert enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. Upon the ending of WWII, Robert returned to Vermont to continue his education and get married. Robert married, Frances Whitney on May 26, 1951. They were married for 68 years, before Frances passed in 2019. Robert is survived by four daughters, Chris Davenport of Wallingford, Vt, Carolyn Whitney of Vermont, Robin (and Greg) Kristiansen of Manchester Vermont, and Kathy Hockman. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and extended family from around the country. Robert (and Frances) both graduated from Castleton Teachers College, in Castleton Vermont, with degrees in education. They both continued their education at the University of Florida at Gainsville, as well as the University of Vermont, for later education. Robert started his education career as a classroom teacher, then becoming a Principal of schools, and later becoming an Assistant Superintendent, ending his career in Education as Superintendent of Schools. Upon retirement, Robert worked as a finish Carpenter, as well as going back to teaching for a while at Burr and Burton Academy, in Manchester Vermont. In 1992, Robert and Frances bought a home and moved to Ellenton, Florida for the winter months. They would return to Vermont, every summer to Braintree, Vt on Hockman Hill Road, where they had built a log cabin soon after getting married. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing in Florida over school holidays, to re-finishing a beautiful wooden chris craft wooden boat (the Afterglow), boating adventures to building backyard horse barns for his daughters. He was very active in the retirement community in Ellenton, serving as President of the Colony Cove HOA Board. Robert will be remembered for his loyalty to his family, hard work, always looking for some kind of adventure to take his children on and his many projects that he loved to work on. Robert was predeceased by his loving wife, Frances; his parents, John and Anna; his brothers, John (Jack) and Thomas and his beloved sister, Dorothy (Dottie). A committal service will take place at a later date at the Vermont Veteran’s Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont
