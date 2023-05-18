Robert and Bette Jean Izor BARRE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the lives of Robert Izor, 84, and Bette Jean Izor, 80, will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury. Robert passed away on September 17, 2021, and Bette passed away on November 30, 2022. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship at the Parish Hall behind St. Andrews Catholic Church in Waterbury. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
