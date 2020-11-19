Robert Allen Lawliss WAITSFIELD — Robert Allen Lawliss, 92, a longtime resident of Waitsfield, passed away peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born in Montpelier on July 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Victor Lawliss and Katherine (Morse) Lawliss. Robert, known affectionately as Bob, graduated from Montpelier High School. He spent two years in the Army serving pridefully during the Korean War. He worked at National Life Insurance Co. for decades where he met his wife early in his career. He and Dorothy married in June of 1954. He was well-known in the Mad River Valley as the ever-friendly weekend employee at Mehuron’s Grocery. He devoted his life to his family, church and career. For decades, he was active in the Waitsfield Congregational Church and loved singing in the choir. He was active in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Bob is remembered for his kind heart, friendly and jolly disposition. His wife, Dorothy, predeceased him in August of 2020. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Norman Neill of Waitsfield, Vermont; five children, Sandra Lawliss of Barre, Vermont, Maureen Lawliss of Phoenix, Arizona, Diane Kerr and her husband, Gib, of Palmyra, Virginia, Jeffrey Lawliss and his wife, Nadine, of St. Albans, Vermont, and Terry Lawliss of Syracuse, New York; grandchildren, Kirstin Kerr O’Connor and her husband, Seamus, Justin Lawliss, Allie Kerr Pyrak and her husband, Matt, and Christopher Lawliss and his wife, Samantha; great-grandchildren, Rory Kerr O’Connor and Barrett Velkoff-Lawliss; and his niece, Deb Burbank, and nephew, Bryan Neill. Private services will be held in the Waitsfield Common Cemetery in the summer of 2021.
