Robert A. Tatro St. ALBANS — Robert A. Tatro, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 1963, the son of Mary (Lawrence) Gervais and the late Robert Tatro. Robert was a graduate of BFA St. Albans. He worked in maintenance throughout most of his life. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed sports; he loved watching Stone Cold Steve Austin in wrestling, NASCAR, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Yankees. Robert looked forward to Christmas each year so he could get together with family. He is survived by his son, Jake Tatro, and his mother, Dawn, of Berkshire; significant-other Glendeen Parizo of Barre; mother, Mary Gervais of St. Albans; sister, Mary Ellen Rivers of St. Albans; aunts and uncles, Rita and Harold Gagnon, Ilene Pampano (his godmother), Winfield Lawrence (his godfather) and Marion Bombardier; special niece and nephew, Lindsay Ladue and Brian Ladue Jr.; and his close friend, Raymond Parizo. Robert was predeceased by his father, Robert Tatro and his wife Aneta; his sister, Priscilla Gervais; and his stepfather, Robert Gervais. In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there will be no public services. For those who wish, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
