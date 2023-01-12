Robert A. Leach NORTHFIELD — Robert A. “Willie” Leach, 64, of Riverside Lane passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Born on September 20, 1958, in Barre, he was the son of Rodney and Barbara (Clough) Leach, Sr. He attended Twinfield elementary and high school in Marshfield. In 1977, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea until he was honorably discharged in 1980. After returning home from the service, he lived in Florida for a few years, before moving back to Vermont, settling in Marshfield until a couple of years ago, when he moved to Northfield. While he was living in Florida, he was a member of the Christian Calvary Worship Center in Port St. Lucia, Florida. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his partner of 25 years Susan “Sue” Cole of Northfield, VT; his mother Barbara Leach of Barre, VT; his brother Rodney Leach, Jr., of Stannard, VT; and his sisters Diane Leach of Jensen Beach, FL and Tina Campbell of Pigeon Forge, TN as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his father Rodney Leach, he was predeceased by his brother Phillip Leach. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a time and date to be announced. Family and friends may call from on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Life Cancer Treatment Center, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, VT 05602.
