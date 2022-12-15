Robert A. LaFountain III MONTPELIER — On November 9th, 2022, our world lost a truly great guy. Robert "Bobby" Alfred LaFountain III passed away in the company of family and friends at the Lahey Clinic in Massachussetts following liver transplant surgery in October necessitated by a long-term illness. Below is an abbreviated version of his obituary. The complete version and photos can be viewed on the Sullivan Funeral Home website at sullivanfuneralhome.net/tribute/all-services/index.html. Bob/Bobby was born in Bangor, Maine on February 13th, 1960. After a few moves before and after his birth, Calais is where the family settled and where Bobby spent the majority of his pre-adult years. He attended elementary school in Maple Corners, North Calais and Calais Elementary. Junior high and high school were spent at U-32 where he was known as a “Gentle Giant.” His academic abilities were over-shadowed by his athletic achievements in track and of course, basketball. After graduating from '32 in 1978, he attended Castleton State College (CSC) where he earned his Associate Degree in Business. He combined his business acumen with his artist’s eye for painting and creative solutions as a builder to start his own business. Independent of that, he also partnered with his parents to form Triple B, a company established about 30 years ago that is still operating today. Bob was a beautiful, enthusiastic and genuine person…a true gentleman and white light who always made time for others. He was friendly, upbeat and outgoing but often conveyed his feelings through his actions which left a lasting impact on those who knew him well, had just met him or were somewhere in between. He has rejoined his father Robert “Bob” LaFountain II, sister Marcia “Marcie” LaFountain, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Those who miss him most include his mother Barbara Lengyel LaFountain, his sister Lisa & her husband Brian Pusey, his brother-in-law Kurt Pettinga and his true love, life partner and greatest supporter Jocelyn DePaolis. He had a village of family & very close friends who he treasured and a huge circle of people who he was always happy to see and play catch-up with anytime. In remembrance, we ask you to take an extra moment with your family, friends and even strangers to do as Bobby did and share the gifts of time, kindness and self. A “Gathering to Reminisce” will be held in February; the details are included in the full obituary. In the meantime, we would love for you to send your stories about Bobby (funny, heart-warming, silly, touching, etc.,) that spring to mind when you think of him. We’re compiling them into a little book of “Bobisms.” All memories are welcome and no moment is too small; if it mattered to you, please feel free to share. You can email them and/or your favorite pictures of him to BLAF3@comcast.net. Memorials in his name to WWW.PSCPartners.Org would be greatly appreciated, and if you are not an organ donor, please consider becoming one.
