Robert A. "Bob" Gravel WOODBURY — Robert Albert “Bob” Gravel, 80, formerly of Hardwick, died March 13, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville with family at his side. He was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Barton, the son of Raymond and Margaret (Lussier) Gravel. He attended West Glover public schools and St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton. Mr. Gravel married Betty Ann Patrick June 2, 1962, in Barton. He worked on the family dairy farm in West Glover and then Gravel's Mill in Wolcott, and Buck’s grocery and used furniture store. He was employed for nearly 35 years by Pizzagalli Construction in South Burlington, retiring in 2001 as a superintendent. He later co-owned and operated Berlin Equipment. He was a member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. Mr. Gravel enjoyed operating equipment, especially his skidsteer, and collecting antique cars, owning one from each decade that he lived. Survivors include his wife of Woodbury; five children, Gene Gravel of Barre, Rita Richardson of Woodbury, Michael Gravel of Hardwick, Michele Ridgway of Clarksville, Tennessee, Mark Gravel of Richmond; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Roland Gravel of Northfield, Connecticut, Jane Bachert, Debbie Draper, Norman and Edward Gravel, all of East Hardwick, Arline Pasette of Hardwick, Lucien Gravel of North Wolcott, Paulette Hill of Johnson, Hazel Bowen of Morrisville, Marcel Gravel of Wolcott; two aunts, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Adelord; and three siblings, Raymond Gravel, Susan Campbell, Delores Dannat. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.