Rita M. LaRose BARRE — Rita M. LaRose, 93, of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on March 14, 2020. Rita was born on March 6, 1927, in East Barre, Vermont, to Henry and Alice Roy. She attended schools in Barre and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier, Vermont. She was married to John J. LaRose on Sept. 21, 1946. Rita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was employed at Sprague Electric for over 25 years, as well as Merrimaids Sewing Factory. After her retirement, Rita and her husband moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida. They lived there for 11 years. While there, Rita sewed for a company that made clothing and hats for Disney. She enjoyed sewing for family and friends, making puzzles, playing cards, playing bingo. Most of all, she loved being with her family and friends, After her husband’s death on Sept. 30, 2000, Rita returned to Vermont to be close to her children and family members. Rita will be greatly missed by her children, Madeline Frost (Sonny), Claire Provencher LaRose (Steve Stone), Ralph LaRose (Maxine Cahill), Florence Godin (Richard), John LaRose Jr. (Joyce), Nancy Kirkland (Bruce), Edmund LaRose; as well as her 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Delores Deuso, and her son, James LaRose. Rita was known for her gentleness, quiet way, friendly smile and her willingness to help any way she could. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, including all her friends at the North Barre Manor. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Monica Church, Barre, Vermont, at a later date. Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
