Rita Diego BERLIN — Rita Diego, 93, formerly of the Airport Road and most recently of Barre Gardens, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1928 in Franklin, VT, the daughter of Leo Paul Larose and Mary Blanche (Smith) LaRose. She was educated in the public schools of Montgomery and later graduated High School. After High School, Rita began working as a Telephone Operator for New England Telephone. She stayed with the company for her entire career before retiring in the late 1980’s. On October 5, 1963, Rita married Richard Diego. Together they held a blessed union until his death on October 27, 2005. After retiring, Rita enjoyed sewing and Knitting. She was exceptionally creative and clever, and would create wonderful items to which she would often donate to the Montpelier Senior Center. Survivors include her brother, John Larose of Barre; her sisters, Jeanette Roux of Lakeland Florida, and Irene Simard of New Port Richey, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her brother, Peter Larose, George Larose, Prosper Larose, and Mark Larose. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Committal prayers will be offered immediately following at Berlin Corners Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.
