Rita (Corriveau) Quinlan GRANITEVILLE — Rita Lucienne (Corriveau) Quinlan, 82, formerly of Graniteville, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, after spending time with her five children. She was born to Joseph and Marie Anna Corriveau on Oct. 24, 1937. Rita attended grade school at Holy Ghost convent in Graniteville. After graduation from St. Michael's High School, she went to work for National Life Insurance Co. Rita often spoke fondly of family gatherings as a child, where everyone enjoyed French-Canadian fiddle music, laughter and saying hello. She married Bill Quinlan of Barre, Vermont, her husband of 56 years. They raised five children who were always their greatest joy and proudest achievement. They made their home in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Rita worked for the State of Washington and the Edmonds School District until her retirement. During retirement, she lovingly crafted quilts her family will always cherish, traveled with her husband, Bill, and enjoyed family and friends. She is survived by her five children, Marianne Jacobson of Monroe, Washington, Bill Quinlan Jr., John Quinlan, both of Everett, Washington, Lisa Naasz of Lynnwood, Washington, and Patricia Hamann of Kent Island, Maryland. Rita is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Raymond Corriveau. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Quinlan; and brother, Roger Corriveau. Rita's cousin, Father Luc Perreault, will say a funeral Mass for her in her parent's homeland of Quebec, Canada. Interment will be in Holy Rood Cemetery where she will be placed to rest next to her beloved husband, Bill.
