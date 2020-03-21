Riette Laperle ORANGE — Riette Laperle, 89, of Orange, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, with her family by her side at the home of her daughter, Nancy and Eugene Bedard, on Tucker Road. Riette was born on Oct. 22, 1930, in Coaticook, Quebec, to Albert and Marie (Blanche) Grandbois. On July 4, 1950, Riette married the “love of her life,” Gilles Laperle. Riette enjoyed bingo, casinos, puzzles, crocheting and knitting. She loved her pets, Minnie, Jack and Jamieson. Her real passion in life was spending time with her family. Riette is survived by a daughter, Joanne Morris of North Carolina; a son, Richard Laperle and wife Cindie of Oregon; daughter Lina Harvey and husband Hank of Washington, Vermont; daughter Diane Griffin and husband Brian of South Barre; daughter Nancy Bedard and husband Eugene of Orange, Vermont; and daughter-in-law Alice from Williamstown, Vermont. Riette is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Riette was predeceased by her husband, Gilles; her son, Luc; and son-in-law Bruce. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington, Vermont, at the family’s convenience. There will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank the staff at BAYADA Hospice Care for the wonderful care of their mother. Donations can be made in Riette’s name to BAYADA Hospice Care, 316 Main St. Unit EH-6, Norwich, VT 05055. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.