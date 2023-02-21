Rick L. Chamberlin RAYMOND, ME — Rick L. Chamberlin, 69, residing in Raymond, Maine, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, February 16, 2023. Rick was born May 21, 1953 to parents Kenneth and Betty Chamberlin of Peacham, VT. They moved to Danville, VT in 1957. He graduated from Danville High School in 1971. He worked as a carpenter in the Danville area. Rick moved to Pennsylvania in the late 1970's and rented an apartment in our Mom's home in Boalsburg, PA.. He worked in construction and carpentry in the State College, PA area. Rick moved back to Danville in 1991. He was a handyman and painter in the area for a number of years. He shared a home on Calkins Camp Road with his Mom, Betty, until her death in February 2019. After her death, Rick moved to Raymond, ME with his two dogs Sam and Pup in tow. He loved his pups! Rick and brother inlaw, Russ, helped brother Mark build his log cabin near Sebago Lake in Maine. Rick enjoyed the camaraderie! He resided with brother Mark and wife Cheryl for the remainder of his life. He is surely missed by us all. He is survived by siblings: Brother Mark and Cheryl (Reeves) Chamberlin of Raymond ME, and sister Linda (Chamberlin) and Russell Wells of Plainfield, VT: Nieces and nephews: Carrie (Ben) Strick of Portland, ME, Carl (Laura) Chamberlin of Annapolis, MD, Michelle and Samantha Wells of Burlington, VT, Scott (Scooter) Chamberlin of Stark, FL, Erica Hollingsworth of Ohio, Suzette Chamberlin of New Hampshire: Aunts and uncles: Michael Robinson of Danville, VT, Mary Caswell of Shelburne, VT: Cousins: Kathy (Rick) Sevigny of Danville and Zephyr Hills, FL, Shonna (Roland) Heath of North Danville, David (Coco) Chamberlin of Danville, Denis (Diana) Chamberlin of Danville, Dana (Ashley) Chamberlin St. Johnsbury, Beth (Peter) Chamberlin of New York, and Pam (Phillip) Perry of New York. Rick was predeceased by brother Scott D. Chamberlin, father Kenneth D. Chamberlin, mother Betty J. Chamberlin, and niece Ashley Chamberlin. A private burial service will be held in the spring.
