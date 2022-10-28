Richmond Clive Hull WHITE LAKE, MI — Richmond Clive Hull, a resident of White Lake, MI died on October 19, 2022 his death due to organ failure. "Rich" was born at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, VT on November 29 ,1964 to Beatrice Alcorn Hull and Raymond Norton Hull Jr. He attended the Reading (VT) Elementary School through eighth grade when his family moved to Milford, MI where he, 4 years later, graduated from Milford High School. He then attended and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Urban Planning. While there, he much enjoyed his membership in the Flag Corps - part of the University's great marching band and for the rest of his life was a devoted sports fan of his alma mater. Rich also loved camping, hunting, skiing, snowmobiling, cooking and getting a crowd together for tailgates, pig roasts and dinners. This was a hard-working man dedicated to providing for his family. Much of his work life was spent as a controller at Industrial Grinding Machines, a business owned by his dad, and later at Schad Refractory of Detroit as a project manager and sales leader. He is survived by three children: Hannah who teaches school in Chicago, Shelby who works in the entertainment business in Los Angeles, Cooper, a recent graduate of Hartland (MI) High School and who will next be attending Michigan State University, Hannah's significant other, Steven Keeler, Rich's former wife and mother of his children, Karla Hull, his brother, Raymond N. Hull III of Braintree, VT , niece Rachel, her husband, Guiliano Constantino, and their baby, "Gigi", nephew, Raymond N. Hull IV and partner, Lindsay Beaudoin, of Grand Blanc , MI. Plus Aunts and Uncles: Robert and Suzanne Hull of Royalton, VT Rocky and Susan Hull of Royalton, VT, Gerry and James Rikert of Sharon, VT, Sylvia Alcorn Burroughs of Braintree, VT, Everett James Alcorn of Northfield, VT and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th, at noon (attendees welcome @10am) at Lynch & Son Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. in Milford, MI 48381 ; (248-684-6645). A graveside service is planned for early October of 2023 at the Royalton, VT cemetery which is the location of Rich's family's burial plot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.