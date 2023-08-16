Richard W. Ramos WILLIAMSTOWN — Richard W. Ramos, 23, passed away suddenly at his Williamstown home at the age of 23 on August 6, 2023. Richard was born in New Britain, CT, and moved to VT in 2010. He enjoyed playing and watching football and baseball. He was always the life of the party and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his mother Dorothy Campeau, his two brothers Julien, and Gabriel Ramos, and cousin Anthony Sperry. Richard’s service will be open to friends and family and will be held at the VFW in Montpelier on August 19, 2023, at 1 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
