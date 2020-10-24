Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.