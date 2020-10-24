Richard Velez Jr. BARRE CITY — Richard Velez Jr., 32, a longtime Barre resident, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Born on July 12, 1988, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Richard was the beloved son of Richard Velez Sr. and Candi Russ, and the adored father of Richard Velez III. He is also survived and cherished by his sister, Marissa Velez; his wife, Keisha Velez; and his cousins, Tanisha Glencamp and Ramon Burgos. He attended Barre City Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 2006. Following his graduation, he attended Lyndon State College, earning a bachelor's degree. Since his schooling, Richard had resided in the Barre area. Rick’s most enjoyable moments came from being with his family and friends, especially the time spent with his wife and his son, who was the pride and joy of his life. Rick was known for his smile, his big heart and his easy-going nature. Rick loved being around people and valued time spent with those he loved the most. Whether it was going for a walk or an impromptu visit out of town, he always found adventure in the simple things. Rick enjoyed cooking and found pleasure in bringing people together around his table to offer comfort and laughter. Rick had a passion for woodworking and found satisfaction in being able to create something out of nothing. Rick’s easygoing personality, his loyal friendship and his love for family will never be forgotten. There will be a private burial with his immediate family. To support the Velez family, memorial contributions may be made through GoFundMe: “Support the Velez Family.”
