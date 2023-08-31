In Loving Memory of Richard Stewart Wells MONTPELIER — Richard Wells, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and avid outdoorsman, passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 67. Born on April 11, 1956, Richard lived a life filled with cherished memories, love, and a deep passion for deer hunting and gardening. Richard's steadfast devotion to his family was unparalleled. He leaves behind his loving spouse, Karen Wells, with whom he shared a beautiful and fulfilling life. Karen and Richard were married on August 15th, 1992 on Clarendon Ave. in Montpelier in his mom's backyard near the flower garden. Karen and Richard's bond was a shining example of love, support, and unwavering dedication. Richard always put his family first, cherishing every moment spent with his children and considering them to be his greatest source of joy and pride. He was the fierce protector of his whole family. When he wasn't surrounded by his loved ones, Richard could often be found in the great outdoors, pursuing his love for deer hunting with his family and friends. With utmost patience and skill, he would venture into the wilderness, finding solace among nature's beauty. Richard reveled in the tranquility of the woods, appreciating the connection it provided him to the world around him. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Karen Wells, and their children, Nicole Marie Jaggard (Bob Jaggard) and Ryan Xavier Wells (Gianna Matrumalo). He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Alexis and Eva Jaggard. Additionally, his mother Anne Devaughn, his siblings, Shari List (John), Bill Wells (Louise), and Tim Wells. Richard is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Richard Wells will forever remain in our hearts, an indomitable spirit who touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be remembered for his unwavering love, his passion for hunting and gardening, and the joy he brought to every room he entered. Now, as we celebrate Richard's remarkable life, we invite family and friends to honor his memory and pay their respects. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Guare and Sons Funeral home at 30 School Street in Montpelier, Vermont on Saturday September 2, 2023 at 11:00 am. May Richard's soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a source of inspiration for us all.
