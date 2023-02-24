Richard R. Shallberg DOUSMAN, WI — Richard Rusch Shallberg of Dousman, Wisconsin passed away on February 18, 2023. Richard (Dick) was born in Geneva, Illinois on 6 March 1932 to Leslie Edward and Marie Emma (Rusch) Shallberg. He is survived by his two daughters: Lynn Pyne of Oconomowoc and Laurie Sprano of Richmond, Vermont; and his three sons: Mark of Groton, Vermont, Karl of Bath, New Hampshire, and David of Hudson, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren: Benjamin, Elaine, Renee, Rebecca, Matthew, David and Daniel; and one great grandchild, Nyla. He was preceded in death by his wife Lynn Ann (Tunnicliffe) of 52 years, second wife Aleen (Mathews) of 7 years, brother's Charles and Bill, and both his parents. Dick had a full and inspiring life that was guided by being incredibly principled, hardworking, devoted, and loving to friends and family. He graduated from Princeton University with a degree in engineering in 1954. While at Princeton, he ran on the cross-country team, was a member of the Army ROTC, and played the banjo in a Dixieland band (“Tiger Town Five”). He was commissioned in the Army after graduation and deployed to Germany for a two-year assignment. After his discharge, he worked for Dewey and Almy engineering firm in Massachusetts and Kentucky, but his real passion was in farming. He and Ann, who he had married after graduation, spent most of their lives farming in Monroe, Wisconsin (dairy and beef cattle, alpha harvesting and pellet production), Vero Beach, Florida (citrus groves), and finally in North Calais, Vermont where they operated Foster Hill Farm, a registered Jersey herd, and raised blueberries and produced maple syrup. After retiring from farming, he found time for travel throughout the United States and abroad, golf, and once again music where he joined several Dixieland bands playing his banjo. His dedication to accomplishments through hard work and his passion to pursue hobbies were gifts he has passed to his children and grandchildren. There will be a memorial service in Birmingham, Michigan and burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan at a yet to be determined date this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a simple moment of remembrance for Dick. Pagenkopf Funeral Home of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin has been entrusted with arrangements.
