Richard R. Paquet BARRE — It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard R. Paquet, in his 90th year on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Born in Barre, he was the son of Rosario and Ethel (Perry) Paquet. Richard attended Barre schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. He went on to work various jobs, joined Dessureau Machines Inc. in 1954 and served as office manager for 53 years, retiring in 2007. Richard was first married to Dorothy Drake, and they were blessed with a daughter, Susan Jane Paquet. He later married Rosanne Laprade and together, they raised their son, Jason Patrick Paquet. He enjoyed serving as a manager of Little League baseball in Barre and also served on the Barre City Planning Commission and Development Review Board for many years. Richard was an avid fan of Norwich University men’s hockey and used his season pass to attend almost every home game when he was in good health; he then followed all the games on the computer. He leaves his loving wife, Rosanne; his children, Susan Macmillan, of Jericho, Vermont, and Jason Paquet, of Cary, North Carolina; his grandsons, Alex Macmillan, of Golden, Colorado, and Jonathan Patrick Paquet, of Cary, North Carolina; as well as aunt and many cousins. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. There are no calling hours. Inurnment will take place in the spring in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Medical Center, Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, Patient Activity Fund, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641; or to St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Woodridge for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Richard and his family in his final days. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
